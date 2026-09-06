Global Affairs
Hundreds of flights suspended after Indonesia volcano erupts
Authorities said 209 flights were suspended after ash from Anak Krakatau was detected in airspace near Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Sunday morning.
Authorities said 209 flights were suspended after ash from Anak Krakatau was detected in airspace near Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Sunday morning.
In its fourth update on the situation, issued at 11:45 am on Monday, August 31, Jambojet said five flights were next in line to depart but were still awaiting the required clearance from air traffic control