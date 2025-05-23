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WFP to stop cash aid in Kenya as Sh5.7 billion shortfall bites
The funding gap, caused by a sharp decline in donor support, threatens to disrupt aid to thousands of refugees and vulnerable people who rely on WFP’s help.
The funding gap, caused by a sharp decline in donor support, threatens to disrupt aid to thousands of refugees and vulnerable people who rely on WFP’s help.
Starting in June, food rations will be reduced to just 28 percent of daily nutritional requirements, while all cash assistance will be suspended unless urgent funding is secured.