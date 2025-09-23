By the numbers: Ballon d'Or top 30 Men
Cole Palmer in eighth was the highest-ranked English player in the voting, with Harry Kane perhaps unfortunate to only be 13th having scored more than 40 goals for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
Cole Palmer in eighth was the highest-ranked English player in the voting, with Harry Kane perhaps unfortunate to only be 13th having scored more than 40 goals for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
The 28-year-old France forward scored 35 goals and provided 14 assists in 53 matches for PSG last season as they won the treble, including their first Champions League. Dembele also scored twice in seven caps for France in 2024-25.
The world of football will gather for a glitzy ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris to discover who will be the next winners of an award dominated for so long by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. That duo won the Ballon d'Or 13 times between them from 2008 to 2023.