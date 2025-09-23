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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Ballon D' Or

By the numbers: Ballon d'Or top 30 Men
Sports

By the numbers: Ballon d'Or top 30 Men

Cole Palmer in eighth was the highest-ranked English player in the voting, with Harry Kane perhaps unfortunate to only be 13th having scored more than 40 goals for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

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