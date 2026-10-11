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Radio Generation Kenya

ballot papers

IEBC puts ballot paper tender on hold ahead of 2027 polls
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IEBC puts ballot paper tender on hold ahead of 2027 polls

The decision comes at a time when IEBC is working on several preparations for the 2027 General Election. The procurement of materials is one of the steps that must be completed ahead of polling, as the items have to be prepared, produced, checked and moved to polling centres across the country.

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