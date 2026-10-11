Omtatah sues IEBC over "relaxed" ballot paper security rules
The matter is scheduled for mention on October 14 for further directions, including consideration of requests for conservatory orders.
The matter is scheduled for mention on October 14 for further directions, including consideration of requests for conservatory orders.
The decision comes at a time when IEBC is working on several preparations for the 2027 General Election. The procurement of materials is one of the steps that must be completed ahead of polling, as the items have to be prepared, produced, checked and moved to polling centres across the country.
The petition, presented by Wajir resident Mohamed Alasow, asks Parliament to revive and pass the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021. He argues that many Kenyans recognise candidates by their nicknames or commonly used names instead of the official names appearing on identification documents.
The delivery, overseen by Chairperson Erastus Ethekon, arrived on Thursday night and included 10 pallets containing ballot papers and statutory forms. The Commission said the remaining 29 pallets are expected to be delivered on Friday at 7:30 pm.