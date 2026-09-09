Business
Sacco lending nears Sh1 trillion as bad debts climb
SASRA reported that the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans among DT-Saccos increased to 6.56 per cent in June, from 6.42 per cent three months earlier.
SASRA reported that the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans among DT-Saccos increased to 6.56 per cent in June, from 6.42 per cent three months earlier.
According to Sasra, regulated Saccos were managing 18.95 million deposit accounts worth a combined Sh832.8 billion as of December 2025. Of these accounts, 16.88 million held less than Sh50,000. Together, they accounted for Sh45 billion, representing just 5.36 per cent of the total deposits held within the regulated Sacco sector.