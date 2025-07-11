News
Security cannot be a pawn in politics, Isiolo County commissioner tells leaders
Omoding raised concern over growing attempts to link acts of crime to the political crisis surrounding the recent failed attempt to impeach Governor Abdi Guyo.
Omoding raised concern over growing attempts to link acts of crime to the political crisis surrounding the recent failed attempt to impeach Governor Abdi Guyo.
On Friday, he toured the damaged assembly chambers and held discussions with County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding to explore ways of reinforcing peace and protecting public institutions.