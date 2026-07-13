Global Affairs
At least 27 killed, eight critically injured in Bangkok bar fire
The blaze started near the stage of the bar in the popular Chatuchak district, then spread rapidly, cutting power and engulfing the room with smoke, eyewitnesses say.
The blaze started near the stage of the bar in the popular Chatuchak district, then spread rapidly, cutting power and engulfing the room with smoke, eyewitnesses say.
Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg and Romania were among the countries taking in the survivors.