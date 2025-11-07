Senators push for EACC probe as Bomet’s Sh1.2bn graft scandal deepens
The audit revelations come just weeks after Governor Barchok was arraigned before a Nairobi anti-corruption court to face charges related to conflict of interest, money laundering, and acquisition of proceeds of crime tied to tenders awarded to Chemasus Construction Limited. Appearing before the Senate committee on Tuesday, the governor struggled to justify the county’s payment of Sh539 million to settle pending bills lacking proper records.