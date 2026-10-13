Global Affairs
UNHCR Chief warns refugees cannot depend on humanitarian aid forever
To advance the plan, UNHCR announced a Global Strategy for Self-Reliance to improve refugee access to employment, finance, entrepreneurship and markets
To advance the plan, UNHCR announced a Global Strategy for Self-Reliance to improve refugee access to employment, finance, entrepreneurship and markets
UNHCR chief Barham Salih warns that over 900,000 Sudanese refugees in eastern Chad face worsening conditions as funding gaps hit shelter, water, health and education support.