Sports
Kane hits brace as Bayern thump Hamburg again
Kane brought his Bayern tally to 93 goals in 101 games while Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz and Aleksandar Pavlovic also scored.
Kane brought his Bayern tally to 93 goals in 101 games while Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz and Aleksandar Pavlovic also scored.
With their first game of the season, Vincent Kompany's side have delivered a message to the rest of the Bundesliga - Bayern are as strong as ever
Diaz celebrated a winning start to his career in Germany, having joined Vincent Kompany's side from Liverpool this summer for £65.5m on a four-year deal