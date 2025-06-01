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Betting firms may be forced to fund addiction rehab under new gambling law
The move is part of reforms contained in the Gambling Control Bill of 2023, which is being reviewed by the National Assembly’s Sports and Culture Committee.
The move is part of reforms contained in the Gambling Control Bill of 2023, which is being reviewed by the National Assembly’s Sports and Culture Committee.
“The committee recommends that the House approve the bill with amendments as proposed (by the committee),” the report reads.