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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Bill Gates

Bill Gates’ surprise cameo on iconic Indian TV show sparks buzz
Global Affairs

Bill Gates’ surprise cameo on iconic Indian TV show sparks buzz

In a country where television still shapes popular opinion, Gates’ decision to use a beloved family drama to spread awareness about women’s health has been described as a masterstroke. “To change mindsets, messages must reach homes and hearts — and television does exactly that,” said one public health expert familiar with the campaign.

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