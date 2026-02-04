Melinda French Gates reacts to ex-husband in Epstein files
She told an NPR podcast she felt "unbelievable sadness", and that "whatever questions remain" needed to be answered by those named in the records, including her ex-husband.
She told an NPR podcast she felt "unbelievable sadness", and that "whatever questions remain" needed to be answered by those named in the records, including her ex-husband.
In a country where television still shapes popular opinion, Gates’ decision to use a beloved family drama to spread awareness about women’s health has been described as a masterstroke. “To change mindsets, messages must reach homes and hearts — and television does exactly that,” said one public health expert familiar with the campaign.
Speaking at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Gates said, "by unleashing human potential through health and education, every country in Africa should be on a path to prosperity."
While receiving the honour, Mwangi described the award as a sign of global recognition for Africa's progress.“This honour reaffirms that purposeful leadership can transform lives, unlock potential, and restore dignity to communities,” he said