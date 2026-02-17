Education and Career
KASNEB to use biometric registration for exams starting February
The new system is part of KASNEB’s efforts to ensure accurate identification and reliable administration of its professional and technical examinations.
The new system is part of KASNEB’s efforts to ensure accurate identification and reliable administration of its professional and technical examinations.
The company, which is co-owned by OpenAI chief Sam Altman, had collected the data as part of its Worldcoin project, which sought to create digital identities for users through biometric verification. The aim was to curb fraud and spam in the cryptocurrency space by confirming that users are real people rather than automated bots.