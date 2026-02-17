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Radio Generation Kenya

biometric data

Worldcoin erases Kenyans’ biometric data after court order
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Worldcoin erases Kenyans’ biometric data after court order

The company, which is co-owned by OpenAI chief Sam Altman, had collected the data as part of its Worldcoin project, which sought to create digital identities for users through biometric verification. The aim was to curb fraud and spam in the cryptocurrency space by confirming that users are real people rather than automated bots.

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