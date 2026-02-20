Over $7bn pledged to Gaza relief as Trump pushes board of peace plan
The US-led ceasefire framework has two main priorities: dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities and rebuilding Gaza’s infrastructure.
The US-led ceasefire framework has two main priorities: dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities and rebuilding Gaza’s infrastructure.
The army chief of staff, General Maruli Simanjuntak, said training for the soldiers had already begun, and that they would focus on medical and engineering roles in Gaza.
The US sent invites for the February 19 event on Friday, according to an invitation seen by CNN. It is slated to be held at the US Institute of Peace, which President Donald Trump has renamed after himself.
Carney drew a rare standing ovation in Davos after urging countries to accept the end of a rules-based global order and arguing that “middle powers,” including Canada, could work together to avoid being “victimized by American hegemony.”
Trump said the board brings together “the top leaders in the world” at a time when global stability, in his view, has markedly improved under his second administration.