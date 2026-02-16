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Accused Bondi beach killer appears in Sydney court for first hearing
Akram and his father, Sajid, allegedly attacked a Jewish Hanukkah celebration in December in the nation's worst mass shooting in nearly three decades.
Akram and his father, Sajid, allegedly attacked a Jewish Hanukkah celebration in December in the nation's worst mass shooting in nearly three decades.
One of the suspected gunmen was also killed. A second gunman was in critical condition, and police were investigating whether a third attacker was involved, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon told a press conference.
Police also say at least 11 others are also injured, including two police officers.