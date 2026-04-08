Education and Career
Lang’ata borehole project under scrutiny as MPs question Sh5 million spend
Records presented to the committee indicate that Sh5,000,000 was released to a management committee account to support the rehabilitation of an existing borehole at Kongoni Primary School. The borehole had been drilled and fitted in 2003 by the Ministry of Water and Irrigation but was never officially commissioned or put into use. Over the years, parts of the installation were damaged through vandalism.