Global Affairs
US strikes Iran, killing one and injuring four as Tehran retaliates
According to the US Central Command (Centcom), the latest operation began at 17:00 ET (22:00 BST) on Sunday and targeted dozens of Iranian military installations.
According to the US Central Command (Centcom), the latest operation began at 17:00 ET (22:00 BST) on Sunday and targeted dozens of Iranian military installations.
Brent crude rose by 5.4% to $95.27 (£70.62) a barrel, while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate climbed 5.9% to $88.79, reflecting sharp investor reactions to fresh disruptions in the Middle East.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the temporary suspension of attacks on Iran, saying it would last two weeks to allow negotiations to be finalized, provided Tehran guarantees safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.