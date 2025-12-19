Top Stories
US suspends green card lottery scheme after Brown shooting
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she has paused the visa scheme under Trump's direction to "ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous programme".
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she has paused the visa scheme under Trump's direction to "ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous programme".
Officials also believe the same man, a 48-year-old Portuguese national who was a student at Brown, was responsible for the fatal shooting of a physicist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in his Boston home.