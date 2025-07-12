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Senate probes disappearances of young fishermen around Lake Nakuru
The petition was filed by Tom Mboya Ochieng’, the chief executive officer of Gaplink International, a civil society organisation based in Nakuru.
The petition was filed by Tom Mboya Ochieng’, the chief executive officer of Gaplink International, a civil society organisation based in Nakuru.
The Commission also reported incidents of property destruction, although it noted that the full extent of the losses had not yet been determined.
The preliminary findings come amid increasing national and international outrage over the government’s response to the protests, which were largely peaceful until security officers unleashed force on demonstrators.