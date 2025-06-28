Sports
Back to the drawing board for Manchester United as Brentford reject Mbeumo bid
United are looking to add goals to their side, having already signed forward Matheus Cunha from Wolves for the same £62.5m.
United are looking to add goals to their side, having already signed forward Matheus Cunha from Wolves for the same £62.5m.
According to reports from reputable journalists close to the story, it is understood that United are getting encouragement that Mbeumo wants to come to Old Trafford this summer.