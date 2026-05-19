News
Kenya debt load strains salaries, counties and education funding, expert warns
Data from the Public Debt Management Office shows that Kenya’s total public debt stands at about Sh12.32 trillion, with the debt-to-GDP ratio at 65.7 per cent.
Data from the Public Debt Management Office shows that Kenya’s total public debt stands at about Sh12.32 trillion, with the debt-to-GDP ratio at 65.7 per cent.
Economist Bonnie Mwangi questioned the impact of the estimated Sh3.6 trillion allocated to counties over the past 11 years, arguing that there is little evidence of meaningful improvements in living standards.
In a post on X on Tuesday, Musk wrote, "Shame on those who voted for it."