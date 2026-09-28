Controller of Budget: Nakuru collects more revenue, spends less on development
The county had an approved supplementary budget of Sh25.65 billion, including Sh8.83 billion for development and Sh16.81 billion for recurrent programmes.
The county had an approved supplementary budget of Sh25.65 billion, including Sh8.83 billion for development and Sh16.81 billion for recurrent programmes.
She says weaknesses in expenditure controls, revenue shortfalls and reallocations during the financial year are undermining efforts to keep government spending within approved limits
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o, in her latest budget implementation review report for the national government for the year ended June 30, 2026, lists a number of projects that have either stalled or failed to meet their planned timelines.
State House had the largest share of rejected requests among the institutions under the Presidency, with Sh7.3 billion denied from applications that had received Treasury approval.
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o said the total travel bill increased by Sh5.2 billion compared with the previous financial year.
HELB has warned Parliament that Kenya’s student financing programme is likely to face a projected Sh57.65 billion deficit in FY2026/27, citing demand under the Student-Centred Funding Model that exceeds available budget allocations.
Ledama Olekina argued that the Controller of Budget's recent report on county governments' local and foreign travel expenditure risks being viewed as a distraction instead of serving as a meaningful accountability mechanism.
Development spending, however, remained low. Counties utilised only Sh72 billion of their planned Sh234.33 billion development allocation by March 31, 2026, translating to an absorption rate of 31 per cent.
Tax collections remained the backbone of State revenue, contributing Sh1.72 trillion, or about 54 percent of total inflows. This also reflected an increase of Sh138.2 billion from the previous year.
In its submission to the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning, the OCoB cited concerns over proposed amendments to the Eighth Schedule of the Income Tax Act (Cap. 470), which seek to exempt CGT on transfers of property between companies and shareholders as part of internal reorganisations.