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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Budget Policy

Inua Jamii age may be lowered to 60 in new budget plans
News

Inua Jamii age may be lowered to 60 in new budget plans

Despite these plans, the National Assembly’s Labour and Social Protection Committee has raised concerns that some elderly citizens, orphans, vulnerable children, and persons with severe disabilities may miss their monthly stipends unless the Treasury releases Sh16.958 billion under Supplementary Budget II.

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