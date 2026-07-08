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MPs triple future generations share in Sovereign Wealth Fund
The National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee secured the amendments to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Bill, 2026 during debate in the Committee of the Whole House.
The National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee secured the amendments to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Bill, 2026 during debate in the Committee of the Whole House.
Despite these plans, the National Assembly’s Labour and Social Protection Committee has raised concerns that some elderly citizens, orphans, vulnerable children, and persons with severe disabilities may miss their monthly stipends unless the Treasury releases Sh16.958 billion under Supplementary Budget II.