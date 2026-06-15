North-Eastern
Analyst: Roads and stadiums alone cannot solve North Eastern Kenya's challenges
The political commentator also criticized delays in salary payments in several counties, saying the situation was hurting local economies and households
The political commentator also criticized delays in salary payments in several counties, saying the situation was hurting local economies and households
Gachagua maintained that earlier administrations committed a higher share of the national budget to healthcare, but said the situation has changed even as demand for medical services continues to grow.
Speaking in an interview on Radio Generation, Kerow argued that while the government highlights agriculture, housing, health care, digital infrastructure, and SMEs as its main focus areas, the actual budget tells a different story.