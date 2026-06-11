No surprises in Sh4.84 trillion budget, says PS Kiptoo
His remarks come against the backdrop of growing public attention on the budget, particularly after heated debate over tax-related proposals and concerns about the rising cost of living.
His remarks come against the backdrop of growing public attention on the budget, particularly after heated debate over tax-related proposals and concerns about the rising cost of living.
According to the CS, the budget-making process was designed to ensure that public views were not only collected but also considered before final decisions were made.
The 2013 General Election cost about Sh25 billion, driven by the introduction of biometric voter registration systems. In 2017, the cost rose to about Sh49.9 billion following expanded technology use, while the 2022 election cost about Sh44.6 billion.
Among the key areas highlighted for public input are proposals aimed at lowering the cost of living, improving food security, and creating more opportunities for young people, women, and vulnerable groups.