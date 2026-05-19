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Central Bank of Kenya reopens two bonds targeting Sh50 billion in funding
The FXD3/2019/015 bond is a 15-year paper with 8.3 years remaining to maturity. It carries a coupon rate of 12.3400% and will mature on July 10, 2034.
The FXD3/2019/015 bond is a 15-year paper with 8.3 years remaining to maturity. It carries a coupon rate of 12.3400% and will mature on July 10, 2034.
The announcement on Thursday says the offer period runs from Wednesday, November 27, 2025, to Wednesday, December 3, 2025, with the auction scheduled for December 3 and settlement on December 8.