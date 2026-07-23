Business
Hermosa Paints bets on innovation to grow Kenya market share
Hermosa Paints aims to position itself as a solutions provider for Kenya's construction industry by offering innovative products tailored to the sector's needs
Hermosa Paints aims to position itself as a solutions provider for Kenya's construction industry by offering innovative products tailored to the sector's needs
Every constructed structure is engineered to suit the client's design requirements as well as site conditions before the steel components are pre-cut and prepared at the factory for rapid installation.