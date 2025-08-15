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After 400 days, Gen Z protestor finally gets bullet extracted
The bullet had entered through his right foot and settled in his gluteal region, preventing him from working and forcing him to rely entirely on friends for support.
The bullet had entered through his right foot and settled in his gluteal region, preventing him from working and forcing him to rely entirely on friends for support.
Doctors recently carried out a second high-risk surgery lasting four hours to remove bullet fragments lodged in his skull.