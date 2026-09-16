Africa
Ebola outbreak deepens in North Kivu as DR Congo records 7,200 cases
Olivier le Polain, head of the WHO's epidemiology and analytics response unit, said 7,200 cases and 3,475 deaths had been recorded in seven provinces as of September 12.
Olivier le Polain, head of the WHO's epidemiology and analytics response unit, said 7,200 cases and 3,475 deaths had been recorded in seven provinces as of September 12.
The association pointed to deep-rooted challenges affecting drivers in the region, including unreliable security arrangements, slow or ineffective emergency response systems, and gaps in responsibility among employers and cargo handlers.