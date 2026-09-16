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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Bunia

Alarm as third Kenyan driver killed in Eastern DRC
News

Alarm as third Kenyan driver killed in Eastern DRC

The association pointed to deep-rooted challenges affecting drivers in the region, including unreliable security arrangements, slow or ineffective emergency response systems, and gaps in responsibility among employers and cargo handlers.

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