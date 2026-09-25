Business
Dangote backs $660M Ethiopia-Djibouti fuel pipeline
The 120-kilometre pipeline will connect Djibouti’s Damerjog port to a fuel distribution facility in Dewele, Ethiopia, and will include storage capacity of about 400 million litres.
The 120-kilometre pipeline will connect Djibouti’s Damerjog port to a fuel distribution facility in Dewele, Ethiopia, and will include storage capacity of about 400 million litres.
The permit is open to nationals of Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia. The government does not charge a processing or issuance fee for the permit.
Speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday, Summit Organising Committee Chairman Sand Mba-Kalu said Africa produces significant creative and innovative work but continues to capture too little of its economic value.