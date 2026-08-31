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business compliance

KRA reopens tax amnesty window through iTax platform
Business

KRA reopens tax amnesty window through iTax platform

The tax amnesty, which took effect on July 1 and will run until December 31, 2026, was brought back under the Finance Act, 2026. It allows taxpayers to enjoy a 100 per cent waiver of penalties, interest and fines on tax debts that accumulated up to December 31, 2025, as long as they meet the conditions set under the law.

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