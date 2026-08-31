KRA, Treasury integrate eTIMS with IFMIS to validate gov't tax invoices
The new system will require suppliers doing business with government entities to generate valid eTIMS invoices before submitting them for payment through IFMIS.
The new system will require suppliers doing business with government entities to generate valid eTIMS invoices before submitting them for payment through IFMIS.
The tax amnesty, which took effect on July 1 and will run until December 31, 2026, was brought back under the Finance Act, 2026. It allows taxpayers to enjoy a 100 per cent waiver of penalties, interest and fines on tax debts that accumulated up to December 31, 2025, as long as they meet the conditions set under the law.
In a public notice issued on Monday, KRA informed licensed manufacturers, importers and members of the public that bottled water produced or brought into the country from the effective date will no longer attract excise tax.