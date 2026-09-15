Communication Authority moves to regulate mobile network-based alarm systems
The systems typically use a SIM-enabled device connected to a licensed public mobile network to transmit an alarm signal when an intrusion or other emergency is detected
The systems typically use a SIM-enabled device connected to a licensed public mobile network to transmit an alarm signal when an intrusion or other emergency is detected
The regulator has proposed a standalone licence for data centre operators, replacing the current arrangement where co-location data centres are regulated under the Network Facilities Provider-Tier 2 (NFP-T2) licence.
Mosiria explained that some individuals had also been involved in live-streaming activities that residents considered inappropriate, prompting concerns over their possible effect on children, young people and the wider moral environment
The Communications Authority of Kenya has issued updated technical specifications for mobile phones, setting safety and quality standards for all devices sold and used in the country.
The regulatory agency, which oversees telecommunications, cybersecurity, e-commerce, broadcasting, and postal services in Kenya, emphasized that all ICT devices must go through a Type Approval process to ensure compliance with national and international standards.
The World Bank points out structural challenges in Kenya’s telecoms industry. While the sector is growing rapidly, outdated rules on spectrum allocation, infrastructure sharing, and market oversight continue to favour large incumbents, raising costs for smaller operators and consumers and slowing investment in new networks.
The blackout followed an earlier advisory, circulated on social media, directing all television and radio stations to cease live transmission of the protests.
The new deadline, granted by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), provides Airtel with a much-needed extension to fulfil its licensing requirements.