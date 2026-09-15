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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

CA

World Bank flags high mobile fees in Kenya, warns of unfair market
Business

World Bank flags high mobile fees in Kenya, warns of unfair market

The World Bank points out structural challenges in Kenya’s telecoms industry. While the sector is growing rapidly, outdated rules on spectrum allocation, infrastructure sharing, and market oversight continue to favour large incumbents, raising costs for smaller operators and consumers and slowing investment in new networks.

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