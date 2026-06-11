Exclusives

Hajji's bid comes as he seeks to represent a constituency that has previously been held by some of Kenya's best-known political figures. Lang’ata was represented by the late Prime Minister Raila Odinga from 1992 to 2013 under different political parties before Joash Olum, who served between 2013 and 2017. Nixon Korir, now PS for Lands, held the seat from 2017 to 2022 before being succeeded by the current MP, Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang'o.