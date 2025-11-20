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The NLC’s order stems from a petition by Kenyans claiming their land was taken during colonial times. After a long investigation, the commission directed Kakuzi to release 3,200 acres for settlement of the most vulnerable claimants, and at least 50 acres to the county government for public use. The directive also includes improving access to roads and communal facilities such as schools. The national and Murang’a County governments are expected to coordinate implementation, including issuing titles and formalizing settlements.