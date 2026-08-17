Sports
Lionesses roar to history: Cameroon crush Malawi 3-0 to claim first WAFCON crown
Cameroon ended final heartbreak to win their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, defeating Malawi 3-0 in the final.
Cameroon ended final heartbreak to win their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, defeating Malawi 3-0 in the final.
Njitap, who leads Cameroon’s players’ union, SYNAFOC, was reportedly involved in an altercation with the official inside the Indomitable Lions’ dressing room during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.