Global Affairs
5 dead, 5 injured after Amazon cargo aircraft overruns runway in Miami
Five others were injured in the crash, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallah said during a news conference Sunday evening.
Five others were injured in the crash, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallah said during a news conference Sunday evening.
Speaking during a Media Breakfast Roundtable on the State of the Airline in Nairobi on Wednesday, Kamal said the airline’s biggest challenge in the first half of 2026 was not a lack of customers but insufficient aircraft available “at the right time and the right cost to serve the current demand”.