Business
Shippers welcome wider access to cargo tracking seals
The Shippers Council of Eastern Africa has welcomed the change, saying opening the market to several suppliers could improve the availability and performance of the electronic seals.
The Shippers Council of Eastern Africa has welcomed the change, saying opening the market to several suppliers could improve the availability and performance of the electronic seals.
The framework will operate through the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) and will give users the option of selecting their preferred vendor instead of relying on KRA-issued seals.