Carlos Alcaraz
Dominant Sinner dreams of a trophy filled future following maiden Wimbledon success
Following a blistering victory Sunday evening at Centre Court, Sinner has warned Carlos Alcaraz that he will get even stronger after beating his arch-rival to win his first Wimbledon title
French Open: King Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in nearly six hour contest to win men's title
Carlos Alcaraz saved three championship points as he produced an astonishing fightback from two sets down to beat Jannik Sinner in a Roland Garros final for the ages on Sunday.
French Open: Djokovic beaten by Sinner, to face Alcaraz in Sunday's final
Jannik Sinner battled past Novak Djokovic in a gripping French Open semifinal on Friday to book a first Grand Slam final meeting with reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard saw off Lorenzo Musetti.
French Open: Alcaraz, Sabalenka, Swiatek proceed to semis
The second seed has searched in vain for his usual sublime form on Parisian clay this year, needing four sets in his last three matches to dismiss determined opponents, but he had no trouble on a balmy evening on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Spain's Alcaraz wins first Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament
Alcaraz will now move up a place in the rankings and displace Alexander Zverev at No 2.