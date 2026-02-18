State confirms 63 boys safe after Thika Children’s Rescue Centre blaze
The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, left part of the facility damaged but did not result in injuries or loss of life.
The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, left part of the facility damaged but did not result in injuries or loss of life.
Principal Secretary of the State Department for Children Services, Carren Ageng’o emphasized the programme’s impact on education and child welfare.
The State Department for Children Services was created in Kenya on April 16,2025, as part of a government reorganization. This was done to prioritize and safeguard the rights and welfare of children, drawing its mandate from the Children Act 2022 and Executive Order No. 1 of 2025.
Each household will receive Sh2,000 as part of the September 2025 payment, with disbursements scheduled to start on Friday, October 24, through contracted service providers.