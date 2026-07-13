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State releases Sh1.8 billion to support vulnerable households in eight counties
A total of 133,484 registered households in Mandera, Wajir, Turkana, Marsabit, Garissa, Isiolo, Samburu and Tana River are set to benefit from the latest payout.
A total of 133,484 registered households in Mandera, Wajir, Turkana, Marsabit, Garissa, Isiolo, Samburu and Tana River are set to benefit from the latest payout.
Payments under the Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) programme will start on Friday, January 9, 2026, through a designated payment service provider.
Principal Secretary of the State Department for Children Services, Carren Ageng’o emphasized the programme’s impact on education and child welfare.