Business
Will the systems turn on? Ex-CBK governor reveals pressure that cost him five kilos
Njoroge, who served as the ninth governor of CBK, was speaking in an interview on Monday, August 10, 2026, as he reflected on the challenges he faced during his tenure. He returned to Kenya after spending about 20 years at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), having previously worked at the Ministry of Finance. His appointment brought him back to a country he said had changed considerably during his long absence.