Global Affairs
Trump’s top envoys head to Kyiv for Ukraine peace talks after meeting Putin
The visit will be the first by Trump’s lead negotiators to the Ukrainian capital since the full-scale Russian invasion began in February 2022.
The visit will be the first by Trump’s lead negotiators to the Ukrainian capital since the full-scale Russian invasion began in February 2022.
The peace talks reportedly focused on practical steps towards implementing Trump’s plan, including the proposed disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and humanitarian assistance