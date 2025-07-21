Sports
Confusion as Harambee Stars withdraw from CECAFA Four Nations Tournament
Stars will now return to Nairobi with only 13 days to their opening fixture of CHAN versus the DR Congo at Kasarani.
Stars will now return to Nairobi with only 13 days to their opening fixture of CHAN versus the DR Congo at Kasarani.
The CECAFA Four Nations Cup in Arusha, Tanzania, from Thursday, 24 to Sunday, 27 July, will offer the Stars the perfect opportunity to pick up some competitive minutes ahead of the upcoming CHAN competition