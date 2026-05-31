Global Affairs
US says capable of resuming war with Iran as deal remains elusive - Reports
The White House had signaled Trump was close to a decision on a potential deal, though Tehran denied there was a final agreement on ending the conflict.
The White House had signaled Trump was close to a decision on a potential deal, though Tehran denied there was a final agreement on ending the conflict.
The attack on US forces on Saturday, December 13, 2025, was the first to inflict casualties since the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad a year ago.