Global Affairs
Fifteen dead after Philippines ferry with 300 passengers sinks
Search crews have rescued 316 people on board the MV Trisha Kerstin 3, but at least 28 people are still missing.
Search crews have rescued 316 people on board the MV Trisha Kerstin 3, but at least 28 people are still missing.
The 6.9-magnitude quake hit near the northern tip of Cebu island at 9:59 pm local time, shaking communities and leaving widespread damage in its wake. Officials warned that the death toll could rise as search teams continue their work.