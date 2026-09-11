Business
Absa Bank Kenya confirms Yusuf Omari as new CEO
In a statement on September 1, 2026 , Omari’s appointment took effect immediately after receiving the required regulatory and internal approvals, according to the bank’s Board of Directors.
In a statement on September 1, 2026 , Omari’s appointment took effect immediately after receiving the required regulatory and internal approvals, according to the bank’s Board of Directors.
Omete, currently Group CFO, brings over 26 years of industry experience and will lead the group into its next phase of sustainable, value-driven growth.