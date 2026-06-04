Business
Kenya commissions new Toyota Hiace assembly line in industrialization boost
The new assembly line forms part of a broader modernisation and expansion programme supported by a Sh2.3 billion investment by CFAO Mobility Kenya in KVM.
The new assembly line forms part of a broader modernisation and expansion programme supported by a Sh2.3 billion investment by CFAO Mobility Kenya in KVM.
Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony, CFAO Mobility Kenya Managing Director Arvinder Reel said the company’s involvement goes beyond financial sponsorship.
According to the audit covering the year up to June 2024, Epra awarded the contract to CFAO Motors at a total cost of Sh20.69 million.