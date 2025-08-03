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I'm just useless, says Hamilton after team-mate's pole
Hamilton failed to progress beyond the second qualifying session after struggling for pace compared to Leclerc all weekend.
Hamilton failed to progress beyond the second qualifying session after struggling for pace compared to Leclerc all weekend.
Norris' victory cut Piastri's lead at the head of the championship to three points, with Verstappen a further 22 behind in third.
The 18-year-old beat McLaren's Oscar Piastri, the championship leader, by 0.045 seconds.
Hamilton also says that he is content with learning about his new surroundings.
Verstappen has been battling with low confidence in a struggling vehicle that has so far been outpaced by McLaren,
Max Verstappen will start down in seventh place, with Lewis Hamilton starting ninth.
Mercedes driver Russell says he believes McLaren were "a big step ahead".