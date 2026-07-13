Global Affairs
Panic and chaos as Bangkok nightclub fire leaves 28 dead
Witnesses said the fire started near the stage, quickly cutting off electricity and filling the premises with thick smoke as terrified customers rushed for safety.
Witnesses said the fire started near the stage, quickly cutting off electricity and filling the premises with thick smoke as terrified customers rushed for safety.
The blaze started near the stage of the bar in the popular Chatuchak district, then spread rapidly, cutting power and engulfing the room with smoke, eyewitnesses say.