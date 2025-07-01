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Rain and low temperatures predicted in Nairobi and surrounding counties
During the day, weather in these regions is expected to be mostly cloudy with occasional light rains breaking into sunny intervals by midday or early afternoon.
During the day, weather in these regions is expected to be mostly cloudy with occasional light rains breaking into sunny intervals by midday or early afternoon.
Kenya Met projected high daytime temperatures of up to 36°C in parts of the Coast, Rift Valley and Lake Victoria Basin.